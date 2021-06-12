20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,716 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for 2.2% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.86. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

