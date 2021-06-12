20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,852 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWO stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

