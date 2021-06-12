20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,281 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $70.45 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73.

