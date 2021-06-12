20 20 Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

