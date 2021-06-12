20 20 Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

