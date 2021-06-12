20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.33 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17.

