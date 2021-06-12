20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $126.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

