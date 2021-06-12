20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 173,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41.

