20 20 Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 1.7% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

