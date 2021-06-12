20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,483 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

