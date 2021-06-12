20 20 Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $38.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

