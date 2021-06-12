20,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Netflix makes up about 4.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.45 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.