22,397 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

