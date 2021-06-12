$257.80 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $257.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.10 million. Insulet posted sales of $226.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $282.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,172.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.65. Insulet has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,965,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

