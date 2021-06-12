257,244 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Full House Resorts comprises approximately 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLL. Macquarie lifted their target price on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 629,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of 492.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.