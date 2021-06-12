2,954,335 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,954,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,455,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 33.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.