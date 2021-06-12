$328.40 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.27 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.07.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

