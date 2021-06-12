348,323 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of McAfee as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.