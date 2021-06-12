$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $37.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.17 million and the lowest is $36.95 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

