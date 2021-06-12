37,752 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 444,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 399,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 175,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63.

