39,354 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Select Medical by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,982,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.