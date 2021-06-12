$396.94 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $396.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.67 million to $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

