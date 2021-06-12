398,758 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

