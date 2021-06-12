3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 385.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

