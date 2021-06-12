3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 307.50 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 303.50 ($3.97), with a volume of 800,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

