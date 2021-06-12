4,925,283 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,925,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.19% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.