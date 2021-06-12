5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FVAM opened at $9.95 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $107,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 6.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

