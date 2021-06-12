$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

VBIV opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.93.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 635,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

