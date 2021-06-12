550,000 Shares in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Bought by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000. Finch Therapeutics Group accounts for about 3.4% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

