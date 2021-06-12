55,821 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,087,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64.

