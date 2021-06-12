57,225 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798,420 shares of company stock valued at $335,410,033.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

