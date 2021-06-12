57,390 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12.

