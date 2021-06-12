$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.89 billion and the highest is $6.91 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $28.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53. Jabil has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,048. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

