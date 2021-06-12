603,600 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

