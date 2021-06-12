$653.00 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $653.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.60 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $393.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,291,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,273,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

