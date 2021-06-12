$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $75.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,814 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

