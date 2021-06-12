$756.51 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $756.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.80 million and the lowest is $718.20 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

