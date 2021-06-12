$767.61 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce sales of $767.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.72 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

STN stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

