7,960 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $167.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

