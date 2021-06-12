79,984 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 96,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000.

NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.