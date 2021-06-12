$812.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will announce $812.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $581.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

