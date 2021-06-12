83,955 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Quotient Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 275,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $721,231. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

