88mph (MPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $253,554.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.55 or 0.00095905 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $253,554.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 392,673 coins and its circulating supply is 365,485 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.