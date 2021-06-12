$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

XERS opened at $3.95 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $262.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.