9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at $179,338. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.46 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.09.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

