$94.73 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $94.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.25 million and the highest is $100.20 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

WLDN stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,227 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

