Aavegotchi Price Down 0.5% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002977 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $38.66 million and $14.08 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,526,146 coins and its circulating supply is 37,046,183 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

