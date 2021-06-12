AAX Token Trading 31.8% Lower This Week (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $116,847.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

