AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.60. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.