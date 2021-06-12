AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the May 13th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Friday. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
AB International Group Company Profile
